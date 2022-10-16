Amazon Prime October Sale Attracts Tens of Millions of Holiday Shoppers

If the goal of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale was to get shoppers to go bargain hunting for holiday gifts early this year, it may have been a success. Amazon said “tens of millions” of Prime members shopped during the 2-day event.

And third-party sellers were beneficiaries – Amazon said Prime members ordered over 100 million items from Amazon’s selling partners, most of them small and medium-sized businesses.

Amazon said some of the best-selling categories worldwide during the sale were Apparel, Home, Toys, and Amazon devices. And some of the top holiday prep and décor items sold in the U.S. included wreaths, garlands, decorative lights, and Halloween costumes.

Amazon executive Doug Herrington said the sale was a great kickoff to the holidays and said called it “only the beginning.”

“Customers will find millions of must-have deals throughout the season that will help them continue to save money on gifts for loved ones,” Herrington said. That includes on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. He also made time to thank employees, vendors, and sellers, saying Amazon was grateful for their commitment to serving customers.

You can find the full announcement on the About Amazon press release page.