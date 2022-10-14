Visa Provides Faster Payouts and Tipping for Content Creators

Visa launched a new solution designed to help content creators get faster access to their funds and accept donations and tips from their audiences. The Visa Ready Creator Commerce program is a solution for platforms that host creators.

“Through the Visa Ready program, qualifying platforms can enable tipping and subscriptions, and unlock new income streams for creators globally,” the company said.

Examples of creator-centric platforms include social-commerce and video gaming companies. “Whether you are a social platform looking to help creators generate commerce online, an enabler platform that helps creators get paid, a gaming platform launching in-game purchases, or a fintech supporting all of the above – the Visa Ready Creator Commerce Program could be right for you,” according to the program’s website.

Visa said the creator economy is one of the fastest-growing categories of small business, with more than 50 million artists, musicians and creators publishing content as a full- or part-time source of income.

Some of the companies working with Visa are Linktree, Marqeta, Rutter and SamCart.

Over 40,000 creators have collectively earned over $2.8 billion through the SamCart platform, its cofounder shared in the announcement. SamCart’s Brian Moran said, “With this new Visa program, we will be able to help creators get access to those funds within minutes by simply using their Visa debit cards.”

Visa created a landing page where platforms for content creators can learn more.