eBay Entices Sellers with Conference ‘Sneak Peek’ Event

eBay will give sellers who register for its annual eBay Open conference a “sneak peak” on September 8 – but they must register for eBay Open by September 1 in order to receive an invitation to the sneak peek event. (eBay Open will be held virtually September 21 – 23.)

One reason for the teaser event: it gives sellers ideas on which events they may wish to attend. Speakers will give previews of their sessions, and “you’ll also get advice from experienced sellers on how to plan your agenda for eBay Open,” eBay said.

Another reason for the pre-conference teaser event appears to be related to usability, as eBay said it would give attendees of the virtual eBay Open conference the opportunity to try out the new platform ahead of the main event.

eBay described the eBay Open event as follows: “Join thousands of sellers online for three half-days of training and seller-led sessions, category breakouts, keynotes, seller panels, networking, and more. Pick your own agenda to help grow your business and deepen your connections” You can register through a link on the hopin.com website.

While the main conference is online, eBay will hold in-person events for sellers on September 23 in New York, Austin, and Los Angeles. The 3-hour eBay Open Studio sessions include watch parties for the eBay Open closing keynote. Attendees will be able to participate in a question-and-answer session with “eBay leaders,” and it will include a social hour.

eBay is also holding an eBay Open event in Berlin, Germany on September 7-8 and will hold its annual developers conference, eBay Connect 2022, in October.

