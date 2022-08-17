eBay App Adds UPS, More Shipping Features on the Way

Sellers can now purchase UPS shipping on the eBay mobile app, eBay announced on Wednesday. “We’ve been hard at work to improve the eBay app so that all domestic shipping services you are used to selecting when using your desktop are now available on the eBay app.”

eBay had already offered USPS and FedEx shipping options on mobile, and it said Wednesday it was also making available “eBay standard envelope” on the app.

eBay provided the following overview of what was new:

You can now purchase UPS and eBay standard envelope labels in the app (in addition to USPS and FedEx)

You can choose to print the label, or print the label AND receive a QR code

You can edit the buyer address for shipping and returns in the Label order details

You can pay for labels using your payment method on file (in addition to available funds and PayPal)

eBay said additional shipping features would be added to the app in the coming weeks. In the meantime, sellers have been reporting a problem with printing shipping labels since July.

In a thread on the eBay discussion boards, a poster responding in a thread about an issue another seller was having said, “We have been waiting for a fix for about 3 weeks or more now. It is annoying at best. But the additional time for doing my shipping is a real issue.” The seller pointed to the eBay Technical Issues thread where it shows eBay added it to the list of problems on July 25. “The problem is actually older than that, by at least a week or more,” the seller wrote and asked for an update. “Is there a way to push harder on this problem as it is a real problem for some of us,” they asked.