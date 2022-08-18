Amazon Invites 3P Service Providers to Seller Conference

Sellers who attend next month’s Amazon conference will have a chance to meet not only with company representatives, but with third-party service providers as well through Partner Connect. Amazon is holding this year’s Accelerate seller conference in real life (for $499) with an option to attend virtually at no cost.

“You’ll have the opportunity to speak with Amazon experts and representatives from various companies to learn more about a collection of programs, tools, and resources either in-person or virtually,” Amazon said of the Partner Connect expo.

In addition: “You’ll hear directly from Amazon senior leaders about the new products, tools, and resources Amazon is launching to help you grow your business. You’ll learn from and connect with hundreds of Amazon subject matter experts, in deep dive breakout sessions with live Q&A and Seller Café appointments. You’ll connect directly with other sellers, learn from their success stories, and contribute your own unique perspective as part of a thriving community of sellers.”

Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon Vice President of Worldwide Selling Partner Services will kick off Accelerate 2022 and will moderate a fireside chat with Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, about Amazon’s commitment to making it easier to build a business in Amazon’s stores.

The agenda is available on AmazonAccelerate.com. Sessions include the following:

Creating New Product Listings on Amazon Marketplace

Account Health Rating: Insight Into Your Account Health

Streamline Inbounding For Fulfillment by Amazon

Confidently Grow Your Business With Competitive Pricing

One session promises to provide a sneak peek of upcoming projects Amazon is working on for sellers – “You Asked, We Did It: How Your Voice Creates Change at Amazon.” Amazon described the session as follows:

“Have you ever wondered if Amazon hears your feedback, and what we do with that information once we have it? In a series of short case studies, we’ll take you behind the scenes to show you how we gather your feedback and use it to improve our tools and programs from inception, to development, and post-launch. We’ll also explain the best ways for you to connect with our team to make sure your voice as a seller continues to create change at Amazon. Finally, we know we always have more work to do to improve your selling experience in Amazon’s store. We’ll give you a sneak peek of upcoming projects we’re working on based on your feedback.”

The decision to attend seller conferences can be difficult. The chance to talk to marketplaces and vendors about issues sellers may be experiencing and learning about companies’ future plans must be weighed against the time constraints that small business owners face. Virtual options eliminate travel time, but then sellers miss out on face-to-face interactions with company representatives and with fellow sellers.

Amazon Accelerate will take place at the Seattle Convention Center (and virtually) on September 14-15, 2022. More information is available on this page, and you can get a taste of what’s in store by watching a recap of last year’s event.