Etsy Publishes Guide to Help Sellers Reach Buyers in India

Ina Steiner
Etsy
While typically marketplaces help international sellers reach North American and European customers, Etsy published a guide on Monday to help US sellers who wish to reach buyers in India.

Etsy said it is investing in marketing to help buyers in India discover Etsy and sellers’ shops, as well as helping sellers in India.

The first hurdle for Etsy sellers is payments. Even though it already handles payments on behalf of buyers and sellers, Etsy sellers who wish to sell to customers in India must take an extra step and enroll in India Payments, which is powered by Razorpay.

“Orders made through India Payments will be eligible for Etsy’s Purchase Protection program,” Etsy said (be sure to read the details).

Sellers can also set different listing prices for orders shipped domestically versus internationally.

Sellers must also update shipping details and add their Goods and Services Taxpayer Identification Number (GSTIN).

International selling adds a level of complexity; for those interested in selling in India, see details in the August 15th Etsy Seller Handbook article.

Ina Steiner
