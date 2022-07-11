Advise Your Peers at the 2022 eBay Open Seller Conference

eBay is inviting sellers to host networking sessions at its upcoming eBay Open seller conference in September. eBay described the sessions at last year’s event as follows: “Community networking – Connect with sellers like you based on your location, the category you sell in, and more.”

eBay issued the invitation on the What’s New board, writing, “We want YOU to apply to host a networking session at eBay Open 2022. Submit your application here, now through July 18.”

There was some interest among sellers in a thread on the eBay discussion boards, but sellers indicated they needed more information about how the sessions worked.

“It might be helpful if the Community Team actually explained what is involved in hosting such an event,” one seller asked. “Is it like a chat room, or like a Zoom Call? If one is hosting a session, can one also attend the actual online events, or is one tied up in the Session?”

The application form asks sellers to provide 3-5 sentences describing what they’d like their networking room to focus on. “For example, would you like to host other sellers who are in a similar location as you or would you like to share your journey and have other seller share their journey as well? Your description should include three main takeaways or actionable pieces of advice you will share with attendees.”

The deadline for applying to host a networking session at eBay Open 2022 is Monday, July 18.

eBay Open is being held virtually, though it will also feature in-person events in three cities on the last day of the conference, which you can read more about on this EcommerceBytes article.