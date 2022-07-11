Walmart+ and Amazon Prime Appeal to Different Shoppers

A new report, “Walmart+ Weekend: Prime Rival or Trip to the Grocery Store?” identified some fundamental differences between shoppers who join Walmart+ versus Amazon Prime.

Regardless of age groups and income brackets, most Walmart+ members joined the program for groceries or gasoline. By comparison, Prime members were more concerned about free shipping and access to Prime video.

The PYMNTS report surveyed 2,894 consumers between June 8 and June 24 about Walmart+ Weekend (held in June) and Amazon Prime Day (kicking off July 12). Respondents included 1,047 Walmart+ subscribers and 2,055 Amazon Prime subscribers; 668 respondents participated in the recently held Walmart+ Weekend and 730 participated in Amazon Prime Day in 2021.

PYMNTS estimated Walmart+ has 51 million subscribers in the US compared to an estimated 171 million Amazon Prime members.

The share of Walmart+ members who cited free shipping as their top reason for subscribing was 25%.

The share of Prime subscribers who cited free shipping as their most important reason for subscribing was 64%.

“With inflation at record highs, savings was cited as another big reason people signed up for Walmart+, with 37% of respondents pointing to discounts as the reason for becoming members compared to 31% of Prime subscribers,” according to PYMNTS. “Walmart+ members also frequently cited special savings as a major perk.”

A link to the full report is found on the PYMNTS.com website.