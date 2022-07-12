Sponsored Link
Etsy Rolls Out New Selling App with Photo and Shipping Features

Ina Steiner
Etsy
Etsy launched a new seller app with features to make it easy to manage inventory, orders, and customer-messaging on mobile devices. Sellers will now be able to add photos and videos directly from their mobile device, and US sellers can now buy shipping labels directly through the app.

Etsy called out the following features in its announcement:

  • Easily check order statuses and get important insights at-a-glance, like whether they have a repeat customer.
  • Add photos and listing videos directly from their mobile device.
  • Access order details when messaging a buyer and utilize saved replies to respond quickly to common questions.
  • Purchase and print shipping labels via the app to save time and money.
  • Manage their inventory and access detailed insights about their shop’s performance.

And more changes are in store. “The new Etsy Seller app’s technology enables us to more quickly roll out updates based on seller feedback, so we’ll continue to add features and iterate as we go,” Etsy said. “We’ve already planned a number of exciting updates in the coming months.”

The Etsy Seller app is available for both Apple and Android, today’s announcement is published on the Etsy blog.

