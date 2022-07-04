eBay Helps Sellers in Asia Pacific Sell Overseas via FedEx

eBay entered into a deal with FedEx to help sellers in APAC (Asia Pacific) reach shoppers around the world. The companies said the collaboration means businesses in the region can enjoy highly competitive rates and shipping capabilities.

“eBay sellers in the Asia Pacific region can now sign up for a FedEx account and gain access to the full spectrum of FedEx e-commerce delivery service options at competitive rates,” according to Monday’s announcement, which explained the benefits as follows:

Through this collaboration, eBay sellers will be able to provide their customers with a more premium delivery experience powered by FedEx shipping solutions. Key benefits under the current strategic program include:

Competitive rates : eBay sellers will receive competitive discount rates on FedEx ExpressⓇ

: eBay sellers will receive competitive discount rates on FedEx ExpressⓇ Enhanced shipping capabilities : FedEx offers eBay sellers a wide range of services that are critical for cross-border e-commerce, including FedEx Electronic Trade Documents; FedEx Home Delivery, which now delivers seven days a week[4]; a portfolio of flexible, simple returns options; and the FedEx Hold-at-Location which gives consumers a choice to have their packages delivered conveniently and safely to various grocery stores, pharmacies and FedEx Office locations.

: FedEx offers eBay sellers a wide range of services that are critical for cross-border e-commerce, including FedEx Electronic Trade Documents; FedEx Home Delivery, which now delivers seven days a week[4]; a portfolio of flexible, simple returns options; and the FedEx Hold-at-Location which gives consumers a choice to have their packages delivered conveniently and safely to various grocery stores, pharmacies and FedEx Office locations. Direct contact with FedEx: eBay sellers will get their own FedEx account to use any shipping solution from the vast portfolio that FedEx provides. Additionally, eBay sellers can contact FedEx directly for pickups and billing questions, as well as to order shipping forms or other delivery supplies, reroute packages and manage their My FedEx Rewards account.

eBay’s general manager for International Cross Border Trade in the region was quoted:

“eBay has been driving retail export in the region and enabling our sellers to grow their business via our global marketplace,”

“Shipping is a critical component of the cross border e-commerce ecosystem. Teaming up with FedEx, one of the world’s most well-respected e-commerce transportation and logistics carriers, gives our sellers access to a unique set of capabilities and rates, which ultimately enables them to provide their global customers with retail-standard buyer experience.”

The new offering will roll out to sellers in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam as the first phase, and additional markets across the region will be rolled out in the next fiscal year. The full press release is available on the FedEx website.