Top News Story Advises Buyers on Cancelling eBay Orders

A headline on Google News this week read, “How to cancel order on eBay and how to contact seller” that brought visitors to an article on the USA Today website titled, “Won the auction, but changed your mind? How to cancel an eBay order.”

The article pointed to the eBay cancellation policy and stated, “Luckily, not all sales on eBay are final. And depending on when you change your mind, it won’t be too difficult to cancel your order. But, by and large, eBay says it is up to the seller whether you’ll get your money back,” and it went on to describe the process.

While eBay lets it up to the seller to determine how they will handle cancellations, there are some disincentives for honoring a cancellation request from a buyer.

eBay’s “How Sellers Can Cancel an Order” help page explains cancellations from the flip side and notes that sellers can cancel an order up to 30 days after a sale even if the buyer paid, but it notes the potential consequences for sellers: “Keep in mind that if you cancel an order, you may receive a transaction defect and this could affect your seller performance level.”

eBay also notes another possible consequence of sellers cancelling orders: “When you cancel an order, a full refund will be issued automatically. Once the buyer has been refunded, you may be eligible for a fee credit as per our fee credits policy.”

eBay points to its Fee Credits policy page where sellers can learn which fees eBay will credit for cancelled orders, which depends on the reason the seller cancelled the order.

Buyers and sellers should also keep in mind that auctions are a different story. The eBay Retracting Bid help page explains the circumstances under which buyers can retract their bids, and the eBay Canceling Bids and Managing Bidders help page explains the procedure for sellers.

If a winning bidder wants to back out of their auction purchase and the seller agrees, the seller can make an offer to other bidders, as explained in the eBay Making Second Chance Offers help page. (“With a Second Chance Offer, a non-winning bidder gets the chance to buy the item at a price equal to their last bid. You can make Second Chance Offers up to 60 days after an auction ends.”)

Feel free to share your experiences with cancelling your eBay purchase or being on the receiving end of a buyer order-cancellation request. Do the policies accurately portray eBay’s practices around cancelling orders? And how does the process compare to other online marketplaces?