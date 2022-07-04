Etsy Free-Listing Promo Code Spreads Like Wildfire

Etsy sellers are sharing a code that allows them to add 100 free listings to each of their shops, and the code (100newforetsy) appears to work for every seller who tries it, whether or not they received a direct invitation.

The original source of the promotion code appears to have been an invitation from Etsy to take a survey that it sent to a subset of sellers or prospective sellers. One recipient shared the text of the invitation they received, which came with the free-listing code, in a thread on Reddit.

Although the original poster didn’t share the code, a subsequent commentor did – and word quickly spread.

We had linked to the thread about the survey, and a reader alerted us to the fact the associated free-listing code worked for any seller: “You mentioned free Etsy listings in your latest blog. Etsy has a new promo for 100 free listings. All any store owner has to do is go to etsy.com/promotions and enter 100newforetsy and 100 free listing will be added to their store.”

It appears from the verbiage on Etsy.com/promotions that Etsy was expecting users who were new to the site to find the page, but the page does not link to any terms and conditions and does not describe any limitations about which sellers can use the code.

“It usually costs $0.20 to list an item on Etsy for four months. We’re offering you listing credits to cover some of those costs,” the page states.

Sellers should be aware however that the listings they create for free will come with renewal fees:

“Once your credits run out, you’ll pay just $0.20 per listing.”

We saw the code shared in posts on Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube. It’s an interesting social experiment – would word have spread so quickly if it hadn’t seemed like a secret? It certainly helped that Etsy is not known for running free-listing promotions.

Will Etsy staff be surprised when they return to the office on Tuesday after the long holiday weekend to see how many free listings they gave away? And if so, will it be a pleasant or unpleasant surprise?

For current sellers, unless Etsy can boost demand, the free listings – while appreciated – may mean greater competition.

As for new sellers, will they be aware of the Offsite Ad program that could result in them paying commission fees far greater than the advertised 6.5% if they don’t opt out of the program?