Amazon Lulls Listeners into Shopping with Interactive Ads

Amazon launched new tools for brand advertisers during its UnBoxed event this week. Among them: it added new features to its audio ads on Amazon Music’s ad-supported tier that includes voice calls-to-action.

Now listeners can engage with the ads more naturally. “For example,” Amazon explained, “after hearing an Interactive Audio Ad while listening to Amazon Music’s ad-supported tier on an Alexa-enabled device, customers can simply ask Alexa to “Remind me,” “Send me more information,” or “Add to cart” – Alexa will know which product is featured in the ad, and add that item to the cart or set the relevant reminder.”

The feature is currently in a limited beta for US advertisers.

Amazon had previously added Interactive Video Ads so that watchers of its IMDb TV app on Fire TV could use their voice or remote control to Add to Cart, Add to List, or Buy Now – and this week, it added a ” “Send Me More Info” option. “This enables viewers to request product details via email or by scanning a QR code on screen to visit a brand’s landing page,” it explained.

All of the new tools are described in detail on the Amazon Advertising blog.

Amazon is also holding a two-day summit next month for merchants wanting to get the most out of advertising on its marketplace. Day-one of the ad summit will take place on November 3rd and will cover the following topics:

Ways to use campaign insights for the best Sponsored Products targeting strategies and listings for your goals.

How coupons can help you bring even more visibility to your ads

Common holiday advertising challenges (think reallocating budget across campaigns, or adjusting placement bids to help increase sales), and how to quickly fix them. How to use new features, like budget rules, to streamline your campaigns.

The following day is for sellers enrolled in Amazon Brand Registry and will cover the following topics:

Creative copywriting tips for your holiday campaigns, with a live demo on how to apply them.

Firsthand experiences from moderation specialists on how to avoid rejections.

How to create a more engaging, holiday-centered store, and ways to measure its impact.

More information about November’s Amazon advertising summit is available on Amazon Seller Central.