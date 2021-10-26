eBay Displays New Shipping Badge for Canadians

eBay launched a new shipping badge on its Canadian marketplace designed to highlight listings that offer shoppers the best shipping experience for their orders. The badge automatically appears on all eligible items on the item page, cart, and checkout on eBay Canada.

eBay posted the news on the eBay Canada Announcement board on Tuesday, though it said the new feature began displaying on eligible listings on Thursday (October 21st).

eBay described the feature on a special landing page on its site – along with a list of shipping services that offer guaranteed delivery of up to 3 business days to all of Canada.

“For items with free and tracked shipping that can be delivered within 4 business days, a green shipping message will automatically appear on the item page, cart, and checkout on eBay.ca,” it said. “This is to make the shipping speed more visible to buyers and help improve sales.”

eBay told sellers in order for listings to be eligible for the shipping badge, they must:

Offer free shipping

Offer same-day or 1-day handling

Have your item arrive within four business days including your handling time

Ship with a tracked service and add the tracking number to your order on eBay

You can find the announcement on the eBay Canada Announcement board, and sellers discussed the announcement on the eBay Canada discussion boards. Interestingly, US sellers discussing the change that rolled out in the US site earlier this year had a different take on the new feature on the eBay.com discussion boards.