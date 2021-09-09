USPS Postmaster General DeJoy Recruits Shipping Help for the Holidays

Shipping carriers are recruiting workers to help process and deliver packages during the holiday shopping season, and even the United States Postmaster General is lending a hand to recruitment efforts.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy visited Dallas where he promoted hiring efforts and investments that are key to preparations for the 2021 holiday season. DeJoy met and heard from USPS employees and stakeholders in Dallas where he visited the North Texas Processing and Distribution Center and two local Post Offices.

The Dallas trip followed recent tours of facilities in Chicago; New Castle, DE; New Orleans; Norman, OK; and Philadelphia. DeJoy also visited Ohio, where he spoke in Sandusky before a national gathering of Postmasters and met with employees at facilities in Akron and Cleveland.

This year, the Postal Service plans to hire 40,000 seasonal employees for the holiday peak season.

The Postal Service isn’t alone in gearing up for the holiday shipping season. UPS announced today that it expects to hire more than 100,000 essential seasonal employees to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022.

UPS said it is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers.

The ecommerce industry is bracing for the possibility of delivery performance issues again this year after last year’s pandemic-related challenges.