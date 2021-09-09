Amazon CEO to Keynote at Seller Conference

Online sellers will hear directly from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy at the marketplace’s annual seller conference taking place virtually next month.

The conference, which is free, aims to help third-party sellers develop their businesses, enhance their brands, and partner with Amazon, according to the company.

Jassy, along with Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer CEO Dave Clark, will discuss Amazon’s focus on empowering selling partners and connecting small businesses with more than 300 million shoppers. The conference will also feature new product and service announcements and seller presentations.

There will also be over 30 sessions that promise to provide insights and strategies for current and aspiring entrepreneurs “who want to take their Amazon partnerships to the next level.”

Amazon Vice President of Worldwide Customer Trust and Partner Support Dharmesh Mehta said selling partners thrived last year in spite of significant challenges posed by the global pandemic. “We are massively invested in supporting sellers, and we’re excited to bring the seller community together at Accelerate 2021 to help entrepreneurs and small business owners launch on Amazon and go to the next level to build their brands, scale, and grow.”

Sellers can register for the free Amazon Accelerate virtual conference taking place on October 20-21, 2021, on the AboutAmazon.com website. Sellers are discussing the conference on the Amazon Seller Central boards.