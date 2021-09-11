EcommerceBytes Soundoff: Letters to the Editor – September 12, 2021

In every issue, readers soundoff about issues important to them. From shipping issues to payment processing, from fees to online marketplace policies, EcommerceBytes Soundoff gives you a chance to air your views.

Hi Ina,

You might find this interesting. In over 2 decades on eBay, I have never been “Upsold” before. EVER.

A couple weeks ago, I was tinkering with the notion of entering their managed payments edict and started the process to see what it consisted of. When it jumped me to the screen to enter in all my personal info – I exited the screen and declined to endure further.

eBay, literally kept a cookie or some kind of info that distinguished this “Unfulfilled application” and 2 weeks later (yesterday), I received a call from an 800 number out of the blue.

A person of foreign speaking accent asked me for my name and I confirmed. He stated he was an eBay representative and if I needed help in furthering my process to completion. ??????????

I NEVER asked for help and I certainly did not appreciate being ‘mildly harassed’ in the form of an upsell. For real?!?! They are THIS desperate in regards to you enrolling in their program that they are now taking the time and using resources to outwardly CALL you to get you to join in??

Once again, I NEVER asked for help nor gave any inference of furthering the application. They specifically TRACKED my account and somehow knew that I had started the process.

This desperation speaks volumes. On top of which, I am sure that their “Resources” could be more wisely utilized in repairing their websites’ ever faulty patchwork of other problems rather than enlist employees to manually call you!

Just thought you would find this interesting or if you knew anyone else this has happened to.

Phil

Hi Ina,

Just got off the phone with today 7-15-21 with a U.S. CSR at eBay named Julian. The reason I had eBay call me back is that I had a Buyer on 6-27-21 buy 27 items from me worth over $400.00 and he refuses to pay.

There is nowhere to file for an unpaid item any longer as eBay has removed this feature. All a Seller can do now is cancel the items under 3 different reasons:

1) Seller wants to cancel the transaction

2) Trouble with Buyers address

3) Buyer requested to cancel.

So, there is no area on the drop-down menu for Buyer did not pay.

I was told by Julian, after he checked with someone else, that there is no longer any way to file an unpaid item on eBay any more, you just have to cancel the entire sale(s) to the Buyer and then you can relist.

I asked about any fees that would be returned or some of your free inserts you lose, and he told me as of now there is no way for Sellers to recoup any fees they may have been charge for the auctions if the Buyer does not pay.

So, Seller protection is completely now out the window on eBay. It does not matter how many items a Buyer purchases from you, they just don’t have to pay if they don’t want to and eBay is helping the Buyers now with this.

Julian told me I have to report the Buyer through the Report the Buyer link and once they add up on their account, eBay will take action.

eBay will get worse and the Summer progresses as we are only half way to Hell as far as I can tell. Twenty-two years on eBay and this is what eBay has become.

airbrake

