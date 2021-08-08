eBay Open 2021 Seller Conference Wrap-up

eBay told attendees of its annual eBay Open seller conference that it’s modernizing its platform – and, in keeping with its aim to further monetize the site, it announced the launch of a Cost Per Click (CPC) ad program that will give participating sellers access to the top of eBay search results.

During the 3-day event that kicked off on August 4th, eBay also announced features it will be adding, such as video to eBay Stores, as it catches up with other marketplaces. In a bid to draw more shoppers, eBay will also introduce reduced fees for Store sellers who send traffic to eBay from social networking platforms.

eBay Launches CPC Ads at Top of Search Results

eBay’s Vice President and General Manager of Global Advertising Alex Kazim introduced Promoted Listings Advanced, which is a Cost Per Click model – sellers bid on keywords. Kazim said the advanced version of eBay Promoted Listings, available only in the US and UK for now, will give sellers priority access to the top of eBay search results pages.

eBay Stores Plays Catch-up

eBay’s Vice President of Stores Thomas Pinckney said eBay is reimagining Stores with new tools and said eBay will help Store owners build their brand and cultivate customers. He said eBay is building a “modern storefront with rich merchandising capabilities” and will make sellers’ Stores prominent on listings’ View Item pages. Among the changes to eBay Stores are the following:

add video to Stores’ About tab;

improving Store search;

better feature Stores’ newsletters;

improving sharing on social sites.

Seller Protections from Deadbeats and Returns Abuse

eBay’s CEO Jamie Iannone said eBay will introduce new ways to protect sellers from deadbeats, and it will extend protections when buyers misuse the returns process.

Changes to View Item Page; New Tools and Capabilities

eBay’s Chief Product Officer Pete Thompson said eBay is re-architecting the View Item page so that it can introduce changes more quickly, and he said eBay is working on new tools, features, and new shopping experiences.

Closing Remarks

eBay’s General Manager of North America Jordan Sweetnam presented closing remarks on Friday.