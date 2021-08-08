Etsy Recommends Sellers Take Advantage of Holiday Shopping Trends

There are six holidays between now and Black Friday that online sellers should take note of, according to Etsy, including Halloween, Diwali, and Thanksgiving. The information comes from Etsy’s 2021 holiday trend report for sellers.

Etsy said sellers can find insights in this year’s report to help them optimize their shops for the upcoming season, such as the following:

Getting ideas for new products.

Expanding your potential customer base with products that appeal to a wider range of shoppers, like male buyers or customers in other countries. We’ve seen an increase in Etsy traffic from both male shoppers and shoppers in markets outside of the US in the last year.

Merchandising your shop for holiday shoppers by featuring festive seasonal visuals in your shop graphics (ex: Shop Banner) and listing photographs.

Including seasonally relevant top-searched terms in your tags, titles, and item descriptions.

Timing your inventory to take advantage of upticks in relevant searches and in advance of key occasions.

Choosing which listings to promote through Etsy Ads.

Themes related to togetherness will be key this holiday season, Etsy said, as people hope to see friends and family in person this year. “Even for those who can’t physically unite, connecting will be top of mind.”

The report also tried to inspire sellers by including examples of past holiday season bestsellers and providing category insights. It noted that people are celebrating “alternative milestones”; for example, it saw a 57% year-over-year increase in searches on Etsy for dog birthday party items for the period of April through June.

While the report was meant for Etsy sellers in particular, sellers on other platforms might find inspiration and tips as well – you can find the report on the Etsy Seller Handbook.