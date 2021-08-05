eBay Re-Architects View Item Page

eBay’s Chief Product Officer Pete Thompson said eBay is re-architecting the View Item page so that it can introduce changes more quickly. He made the remarks at a session during the eBay Open conference that kicked off (virtually) on Wednesday and runs through Friday.

Thompson said today that eBay is focused on three areas with regard to Product:

Technology velocity;

Organizing the breadth and depth of sellers’ inventory;

Celebrating eBay’s wide range of sellers.

eBay is making investments all in the service of creating the best, most modern seller experience, he said. And three areas eBay is working on are efficiency, conversion, and profitability. Seller needs have evolved, and eBay must also evolve, Thompson said. eBay is working on new tools, features, and new shopping experiences.

Thompson said the View Item page is the most heavily trafficked page type. “We are re-architecting it to break it into independent modules so different teams can develop and deploy changes and new designs without dependencies to other groups, allowing for exponential improvements in speed to market.”

The next evolution of eBay Stores is focused on the following:

Increase productivity and control

Elevate the seller brand

Enable meaningful buyer relationships

Drive profitability

“This year, you will see lots of new tools and capabilities for you to better promote your business, build trust and loyalty with buyers, and build your brand,” Thompson said.

Branding has been a sticking point for sellers due to eBay’s fear of off-platform transactions, so it will be interesting to see how much trust it has to let sellers promote their business and build their brand.

You can watch his presentation from Thursday’s eBay Open conference in the following YouTube video, and check out the EcommerceBytes Blog for more information from eBay’s Vice President of Stores – including an announcement about reduced fees for sales resulting from social sharing.