eBay Sellers Report Store Categories Are Kaput

Sellers are experiencing a glitch impacting their Stores that began on Thursday. “eBay made a recent change to managing store categories and now categories are not displayed at all in my store,” a seller reported on Ecommerce EKG. “Anyone else having this issue?”

“I came here to report the exact same thing,” another seller responded. “The only category remaining (besides “All”) is “Other.” When I go to the revise screen for a listing, the categories are still selected properly.”

Sellers also turned to the eBay discussion boards to report the glitch, such as this thread on the Technical Issues board.

A seller responded that an eBay moderator had provided a suggested fix to the problem on a thread on the eBay Selling board. “Unfortunately it did not work,” the seller said, but provided the information in the hopes it might help others.

The problem was still occurring on Friday morning. Another seller responding in the thread today wrote, “I woke up to the same issue. I had over 200 store categories last night and they were all gone this morning.”

eBay’s System Status board had no information about the problem or any suggested fixes.