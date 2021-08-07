EcommerceBytes Soundoff: Letters to the Editor – August 8, 2021

In every issue, readers soundoff about issues important to them. From shipping issues to payment processing, from fees to online marketplace policies, EcommerceBytes Soundoff gives you a chance to air your views.

Hi,

Has any Ebayer mentioned that when an item is relisted a “best offer” shows up on the item that should not be there?

Linda

Hi Ina,

I received a message from eBay today that I have reached my limit on sending emails. I had only sent 2.

I’m a top rated seller on eBay for 22 years and never got that message and I could not contact my buyer this morning.

I called and they said they didn’t know why, how terrible is that? I have a screen shot but don’t know how to attach it to this message.

Eugene

Hi Ina,

I am wondering if you are getting complaints from (former) eBay members relating to their new banking policy that dropped PayPal as a fulfillment method.

I had an item up for auction that was purchased and eBay subsequently told me that they wouldn’t deliver the fund to my PayPal account as they always had in the past. They demanded my banking information and, when I refused, would not reverse the transaction and fees.

Now they have locked my account and have referred me to a collections agency for the fees.

Is this a common complaint, or did everyone else stuck in that situation just roll over?

I think a class action suit may be in order.

D.

