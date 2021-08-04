eBay CEO: More Seller Protections and Control over Funds

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone gave a keynote address at the eBay Open seller conference today. “Our team has been listening carefully to our seller community about what needs to change and working hard to make improvements,” he told over 1200 virtual attendees.

Iannone said eBay will be extending seller protections and making changes to its payment processing system.

“We know you’ve been disappointed by buyers who fail to pay.

“Now that we’re managing payments directly, we’re better positioned to make sure that you get paid.

“Today I want to share news about the ways we’re working to improve the protection we offer you, our sellers.

“Changes have already been implemented to Fixed Price sales, where 99% of transactions are now paid upfront. And to help ensure that you get paid on Best Offer sales, we’ll soon start to ask buyers to provide a payment source at the time their offer is made.

“We’re evaluating similar solutions for Auctions in 2022.”

In addition to protecting sellers from deadbeats, Iannone addressed another area of concern – returns. “We’re also going to extend protections when buyers misuse the returns process.”

He said eBay would protect sellers from unfair feedback when sellers decline a remorse return outside of their return policy.

Iannone said eBay will also be making changes with regard to Managed Payments based on seller feedback to give sellers more flexibility and control. “Changes will include options to get paid out faster, more payout schedule choices, and expanding the ways you can spend your balance for shipping labels and purchases on eBay.”

“You’ll be hearing more from us about these changes over the coming weeks,” he said.