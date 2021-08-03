Amazon Changes How It Bills Pro Sellers

Amazon is changing how it bills professional sellers who list in more than one country or who have merged accounts. Beginning August 1, 2021, it will bill sellers in each country. And while the total subscription fees will still be limited to no more than the equivalent of USD 39.99 per month, that’s exclusive of tax and foreign transaction fees charged by the seller’s bank or credit issuer.

Another change: Amazon will charge all subscription fees on the same day of the month rather than on the monthly anniversary of the seller’s registration in each country or region.

How confusing (or costly) might it be for sellers? You tell us, if you’re impacted by the changes. The announcement follows below:

Changes to Professional Selling Plan subscription fees for global sellers

On August 1, 2021, we will be making some changes to the way Professional Selling Plan subscription fees are billed if you have active listings in more than one country or region with merged accounts.

We will update the Selling on Amazon Fee schedule to reflect that if you have merged global accounts, your subscription fee will be divided across these accounts, and will be charged in the currency of each Amazon store. You will be charged subscription fees only where you have active listings during the current month.

Regardless of the number of Amazon stores you sell through, your total subscription fees will still be limited to no more than the equivalent USD 39.99 per month (exclusive of tax, except in Mexico and Brazil, and any foreign transaction fees charged by your bank or credit issuer). However, you may see these fees billed to your accounts in a different way.

Specifically:

All subscription fees will be billed on the same day of the month rather than on the monthly anniversary of your registration in each country or region. To align your billing day, we will make a one-time extension of your subscriptions, if necessary, at no additional charge.

Subscription fees for your Americas-region accounts (United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil) will be billed in each country in which you have active listings on your billing day rather than being billed in just one country. The total amount billed will not increase as a result. If you sell in our European stores, you will continue to be charged a subscription fee in just one European country.

See the announcement on Amazon Seller Central.