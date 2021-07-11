Etsy Urges Sellers to Promote Its Site on Social Media

Once again, an online marketplace wants sellers to do the work to drive traffic to its site. While it can be a win-win, there’s an added challenge for Etsy sellers: they may end up paying extra fees for their off-Etsy marketing efforts.

In a post on Thursday, Etsy advised sellers to take advantage of its social media assets to “shine a light on your unique shop identity and help you reach new audiences with your work.”

It pointed to a thread on its discussion boards where sellers talked about leveraging social media platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and Facebook. Sellers shared advice, like one who said it was a mistake to use social media only for promotion. The seller suggested sharing personal things as well – “Being a human is much more likely to bring in followers and then customers than just continually posting links and promotion.”

Others shared the challenges of using social media to promote their items, including the amount of time it takes.

Other sellers said the most important thing for sellers to do is to sell things that people want to buy! Another suggested participating with helpful and quality posts in online discussion forums.

Another old-school approach: a seller said they print business cards and place them in local stores where their target market shop – “I also put them everywhere, in diners and grocery bulletin boards, anywhere.”

It was clear from the discussin that sellers work hard to drive traffic to their Etsy listings and are trying to use social media platforms as one way to do so.

Having an army of sellers dropping links to Etsy benefits the marketplace tremendously, and it should be synergistic for everyone.

But as we’ve previously reported, a shopper who clicks on a seller’s post on social media to go to the seller’s Etsy listing may later see an Etsy retargeting Offsite Ad, resulting in an extra 12% – 15% commission fee for the seller if the shopper buys an item. As Etsy explains:

“If a buyer clicks through an Offsite Ad promoting one of your listings and then purchases from your shop within 30 days, that order(s) will be attributed to the ad.”

If Etsy feels it can charge an extra fee for making the sale, one might ask why it doesn’t give a break in fees to sellers when they are responsible for making the sale?

Per Etsy’s Affiliate Program terms of use:

“Etsy sellers are eligible for the Affiliates Program but are not eligible to earn commission on sales from their own shops or from closely-related shops without the prior express written approval of Etsy.”

Feel free to leave your comments about social-media marketing in the comments below.