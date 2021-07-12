Sponsored Link
eBay Sponsors Canadian Small-Biz Contest

Ina Steiner
eBay Sponsors Canadian Small-Business Contest

eBay is among the sponsors of a contest that encourages shoppers to support small retailers. The trade group Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) created Small Business Every Day, and is giving away prizes to those who support the initiative.

Canadian customers can enter by writing a thank-you note to their favorite small business and posting it on SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca through July 25, 2021.

Each week, CFIB will award $2,000 to a customer who participated in the contest along with $10,000 to the business they nominated.

In addition, 100 local businesses will each win $2,400 cash prizes from Microban 24 to help in reopening (from the pandemic) safely.

eBay urged Canadian sellers to encourage their customers to enter the contest and to help spread the word by using #SmallBusinessEveryDay on social media.

You can find details on the eBay Canada announcement board.

