How to Get Customer Service from eBay

Ina Steiner
eBay
How to Get Customer Support from eBay

During the pandemic, eBay warned users of customer service delays and encouraged them to use its online resources and community boards instead.

With over a year to adjust, and now allowing employees to return to the office, eBay posted information on how users can contact its customer service.

eBay said its customer service is available 7 days a week and provided detailed instructions on how to get to the right person.

Interestingly it did not mention its eBay for Business Facebook account that offers customer support to sellers. We’d be interested to hear from sellers if customer service has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and if you have any tips on how to get responsive customer service from eBay or other ecommerce platforms, please share in the comments below.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

One thought on “How to Get Customer Service from eBay”

  1. ” encouraged them to use its online resources and community boards instead.”

    Hard to do when you have banned thousands of sellers from the boards. Can’t even read the announcement linked here.

