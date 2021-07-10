How to Get Customer Service from eBay

During the pandemic, eBay warned users of customer service delays and encouraged them to use its online resources and community boards instead.

With over a year to adjust, and now allowing employees to return to the office, eBay posted information on how users can contact its customer service.

eBay said its customer service is available 7 days a week and provided detailed instructions on how to get to the right person.

Interestingly it did not mention its eBay for Business Facebook account that offers customer support to sellers. We’d be interested to hear from sellers if customer service has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and if you have any tips on how to get responsive customer service from eBay or other ecommerce platforms, please share in the comments below.