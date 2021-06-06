Amazon Gets Sellers Tweeting About Small-Biz Prime Day Promo

Amazon sellers are promoting Prime Day on social media thanks to a campaign that rewards shoppers for buying from small businesses.

Amazon informed sellers that, “From June 7 to 20, 2021, Amazon will offer customers the opportunity to earn a credit to spend on Prime Day 2021. Investing in the success of small business is a fundamental part of our work at Amazon and we know that customers share our commitment to supporting small businesses in their communities.”

It explained that sellers whose products were included in the promotion would receive an email with a link to view their promotion-eligible products.

Amazon’s invitation to sellers read in part:

“Congratulations! Your business is included in our Prime Day promotions to connect customers with local innovators, artisans, and entrepreneurs:

Prime members in the US earn a $10 credit to use on prime Day when they spend $10 or more on select small-business products from June 7, 2021, to June 20, 2021.

Amazon Prime Store cardholders in the US earn up to 10% back on purchases of select small-business products from June 7 to June 20.

Amazon encouraged eligible sellers to use the hashtag #SupportSmallwithAmazon on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook “to join the conversation.”

One seller said that while Amazon encouraged him to share the “Spend $10, Get $10 promotion with customers on social media,” he couldn’t find any graphics to use. But sellers have already started promoting the campaign with their own verbiage and graphics (the promotion kicks off on Monday).

A search of Twitter and Instagram for the hashtag #SupportSmallwithAmazon shows posts such as this tweet from a seller of facemasks.

Get a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when you spend $10 with us through 6/7-6/20. Try our strapless face masks use in salon/barbershop easy to wear NO STRAPS https://t.co/EyRQidsgwE#SupportSmallwithAmazon #facemasks #AmazonPrime #10dollarcredit pic.twitter.com/dJUaJXHt2L — innoclee® ! or Inn™ Face Masks (@facemasksale) June 4, 2021

You find Amazon’s post along with links to FAQs about eligibility and more information about the promotion on Amazon Seller Central. (Note that Prime Day is being held on June 21 -22.)