eBay Launches Same Day Delivery in Two German Cities

eBay launched same-day delivery in Berlin and Dresden, Germany. The new service is called eBay-Sofortversand by FIEGE and will be expanded in the coming months.

Mark Steier of Wortfilter.de broke the news. “What is sensational about the solution is that it is not only open to eBay dealers from the start, but that other channels such as Amazon, Etsy or your own online shop can also be connected.” (German translation via Google.)

eBay explained how the service works in the following announcement (also translated via Google):

“eBay Sofortversand by FIEGE”: Expansion of the logistics offer for commercial dealers

Dreilinden / Berlin, June 8th, 2021 – Commercial eBay dealers in Dresden and Berlin can now use a new shipping service: “ eBay-Sofortversand by FIEGE ”. The new service enables the same-day collection of ordered goods and is to be expanded in the coming months. In particular for dealers with smaller companies and those who are just getting started in online trading, posting and picking up goods is associated with a great deal of effort. “EBay-Sofortversand by FIEGE” is intended to help dealers concentrate on their core business, trading with their customers. This is why the service relies on convenient delivery of goods, flexible binding contracts and safe and fast shipping.

This is how “eBay-Sofortversand by FIEGE” works

With the first label purchase by 12:30 p.m., the same-day pick-up is booked at the same time. Other shipments booked by 2:30 p.m. will also be taken on the same day. The collection will then take place at the dealer’s location between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Every shipment receives a guaranteed scan when the goods are handed over, and from that moment on, the usual seller protection takes effect. In addition, order import and shipment tracking are integrated into the process. The “eBay instant shipping by FIEGE” also ensures compliance with the standards for eBay Plus, which is a clear advantage for customers. The offer is flexible and without contractual obligations: There are no minimum quantities, no contract period and the service can be booked daily.

“It is our aim to stand by the dealers on our marketplace in a spirit of partnership – with all the challenges of e-commerce,” said Oliver Klinck, Managing Director of eBay Germany. “This also includes shipping, which is why I am pleased that we have created a new, flexible and fast shipping solution together with FIEGE.”

EBay trusts its long-term cooperation partner FIEGE and its extensive network of partner companies to organize the collection.

“Online marketplaces offer good sales opportunities, especially for small and medium-sized commercial sellers. However, shipping logistics are often expensive and difficult to plan due to small order quantities and daily changing shipment volumes. We have now solved this problem together with eBay, ”says Martin Rademaker, CEO of the FIEGE Group.

You can find the announcement on the eBay Inc. website.