Walmart Briefs Sellers on Summer Shopping Trends

Walmart recently shared some summer shopping trends with marketplace sellers that may be helpful wherever you sell online – and it also offered sellers a chance to get more exposure on its Marketplace.

The retailer identified the following four trends: Citrus summer; Minimalism/eco-friendly; Fourth of July/Americana; and Father’s Day/graduation gifting. The following includes excerpts from its post that indicate the types of items that fit in with those trends:

1) Squeeze citrus summer into your assortment. (“Citrus summer isn’t all about a literal translation, either. In addition to yellow accents and lemon-adorned kitchenware, this theme encapsulates vacation-inspired prints like flamingos & tropical designs, iridescent pastels, calming hand-woven rugs in natural materials, and quirky accessories like pineapple-shaped lamps or vases. Heritage prints, such as stripes, checks, and vintage palms, also play a role here.”)

2) Be mindful of a desire for minimalism and eco-friendly finds. (“Many shoppers are becoming more conscious of their environmental impact and they’re making purchasing decisions to reflect that. Eco-friendly materials, such as bamboo and reclaimed wood, are top of mind as people “spring clean” their home décor and make intentional swaps. Plus, minimalism has been on the rise and will continue to be a priority for the environmentally conscious crowd.”)

3) Lean into Americana for Fourth of July and beyond. (“Memorial Day and Fourth of July staples will include backyard furniture and accessories, party-ready plates & cups, and nostalgic red, white, and blue décor with a modern touch. Consider throw pillows that add a pop of color, modern Americana wall art, and blankets perfect for picnicking.”)

4) Gear up for gifting. (“Amidst the summer holidays, don’t forget about graduation and Father’s Day—two gift-heavy occasions. Prep grads for their next phase of life with home items that create a mindful, soothing, and grownup atmosphere. Think stylish kitchen appliances like coffee makers & hand mixers, practical wellness gifts like chunky knitted blankets & tech-savvy alarm clocks, and sleek luggage that travels well. Plus, with Father’s Day on June 20, people will be shopping for functional items that help Dad with all his projects. Keep the grilling inventory coming with culinary tools, and help customers find the best beer glasses, coffee mugs & gadgets, and home improvement tools for their dads.”)

Walmart invited sellers who have those styles and product types to submit a form for a chance to connect with its Home merchandising team, and is looking for the sellers of the following products in a summer assortment:

Candles

Diffusers

Wall décor & art

Doormat & rug sets

Poufs & floor pillows

Throw pillows

Picture frames

Window treatments

“Fill out the inquiry form to let our Home team know which of these items you have lined up for summer, and you’ll get a chance at added seasonal exposure on Walmart.com,” it said.

Walmart isn’t alone in guiding sellers about shopping trends – Etsy often updates sellers about trends identifies on its marketplace, for example.

You can find the full post on the Walmart Marketplace blog.