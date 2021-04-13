Amazon Responds to Questions on June FBA Fee Increase

As previously reported, Amazon is increasing seller fulfillment fees effective June 1, but sellers had some questions about the changes. In the announcement board post, Amazon responded to some of those questions.

1) Amazon is not raising FBA storage fees with the June 1st rate change.

A seller asked, “Is there a storage cost price increase? Can’t seem to find that.”

To which the Amazon moderator replied: “The Business Team advises that the storage fees are not increasing on June 1, 2021.”

(One seller replied, “Shhhhh. Don’t give ’em any ideas!”)

2) Amazon eliminates packaging weight adjustment to rate card calculations.

A seller asked what the following meant: “We will eliminate the packaging weight adjustment to our rate card calculation for FBA,” and asked if that was using Dim only?

To which the Amazon moderator replied: “Currently, packaging weight is used to determine shipping weight, but starting June 1, 2021, we will eliminate the packaging weight adjustment. For units 0.75 lb or under, unit weight will determine shipping weight. For units over 0.75 lb, the greater of either unit weight or dimensional weight will determine shipping weight.”

A seller asked for clarification, writing in part: “So packaging weight still affects the end weight, you just aren’t using the term anymore?”

To which the Amazon moderator replied: “Thanks for our question. Starting June 1, 2021, we will not have packaging weight included in shipping weight,” and in response to a follow-up question replied: “No, you will not need to request a re-weighing after June 1st.”

A seller then asked, “What are they using to calculate dim weight? The package dimensions or the shipping box dimensions?” To which we saw no response from the Amazon moderator.

You can find the initial announcement on this March 16th post on the Amazon discussion board.