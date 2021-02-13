Amazon Reminds Toymakers of Government Regulations

Amazon posted a reminder to UK sellers that makers of handmade toys and games must comply with government regulations in addition to its own guidelines.

Thursday’s announcement follows below:

Handmade Toys and Games guidelines

As a maker of handmade Toys and Games, ensure that your products adhere to the following guidelines:

All products must meet the overall Handmade Category Guidelines.

To supply products for sale on Amazon, you must comply with all federal, state and local laws as well as Amazon policies applicable to those products and product listings. For children’s products, review the policy in detail, with special attention to Safety Selling Restrictions on Toys.

To sell toy products, you must comply with the EU Toy Safety Directive Requirements legislation. This includes items that have a function outside of the entertainment of children; for example, a key ring with a teddy bear attached or a soft, filled, animal-shaped backpack.

The full announcement with links to more information can be found on the Amazon UK Seller Announcement board.