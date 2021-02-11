Linn’s Stamp News Offers Insight into eBay Standard Envelope

eBay has a new shipping option exclusively for sellers of inexpensive trading cards, as we’ve reported. This week, eBay told Linn’s Stamp News that the eBay Standard Envelope option would also be available to sellers in the Stamps category, though it did not say when.

Offering tracking for under a dollar is a feat, and Linn’s explores how it works.

Tracking is not available via the Postal Service’s tracking program, the publication wrote. “It seems that the tracking is based on the Intelligent Mail barcode system that appears above the recipient’s address.”

Check out Bill McAllister’s scoop on Linns.com for more information and to see an image of an envelope an eBay seller used to ship a baseball card purchased by a Linn’s editor earlier this month.