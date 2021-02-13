Poshmark Launches Pets Category: Haute Couture for Fido and Fluffy?

Social selling-app Poshmark launched a new category this week for pet owners that will include a variety of new and secondhand pet accessories, supplies, toys, and other essentials for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles and other pets.

“Shoppers can expect to discover and shop budget-friendly items that are stylish, personalized, and curated by Poshmark’s community of engaged sellers,” according to the announcement.

The company noted that, in accordance with its guidelines, “all secondhand items will need to be clean and in good condition.”

Poshmark noted that users had already been selling pet accessories before the formal category launch. Items available in the new Pets category include:

Accessories: collars, leashes, outfits, harnesses

Homes: cages, carriers, aquariums

Toys: everything from hamster wheels to feather wands

Grooming: brushes, shampoo, sprays

Mealtime: bowls, feeders

Sleep: beds, blankets

Poshmark encouraged members to follow the hashtag #PoshPets. “Through this launch, pet owners can now experience the fun and social aspects of Poshmark while also connecting with a community of fellow Poshmark pet owners.”