Amazon Offers New Way for Brands to Target Buyers

Amazon launched a new advertising tool to help target buyers called Sponsored Display audiences, available to vendors and sellers registered in Amazon Brand Registry in the US.

Sponsored Display audiences gives brands access to placements both on and off Amazon, including highly visible placements on the Amazon home page.

One way that advertisers can use the tool is to create an audience of shoppers that have viewed detail pages with specific attributes such as brand, price range, star rating, or Prime shipping eligibility. They can also target more broadly: “if your marketing goal is to drive increased product awareness, you can set a higher bid for a broader audience—for example, audiences who’ve viewed products in the men’s shoes category in the past 30 days.”

Another way to use the tool: “Let’s say you want to generate awareness for a toy ahead of the holiday season—consider using views remarketing to reach shoppers who’ve recently viewed other products in the toys category.”

Amazon offered the following explanation:

“Sponsored Display audiences uses Amazon’s first-party shopping signals to help reach shoppers throughout their purchase journey. If you’ve previously used Sponsored Display views targeting, our enhanced views remarketing still allows you to reengage high-intent audiences who have viewed your detail pages, and product pages similar to yours.

“Now, however, you can also use views remarketing for audience discovery, which means you can remarket to audiences who’ve viewed any detail page on Amazon—not just your own—to help drive consideration and awareness.”

Amazon noted that campaigns will pause if products sell out “so you won’t be wasting valuable marketing dollars on ads that cannot lead to an order” (and not frustrate shoppers).

Brands can also customize their Sponsored Display creatives with their logo and a compelling headline to further communicate the brand story and stand out from the crowd, Amazon explained.

The full announcement is available on the Amazon Advertising blog.