Amazon to Open Another Fulfillment Center in Texas

Amazon will open another fulfillment center in Texas next year. The 700,000 square-foot “robotics” fulfillment center will be used to fulfill small items such as books, electronics and toys.

Amazon fulfillment centers are no stranger to Texas, but this will be its first in Waco.

The company said that since 2010, Amazon has created more than 43,000 jobs in Texas and invested more than $16.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to employees.

In July, Amazon said it was on track to open 33 new fulfillment centers in the US this year, which would increase peak fulfillment center standard-sized product storage capacity by nearly 35 million cubic feet more than last year. It recently announced plans to open two new fulfillment centers in Kansas next year.

You can find the full announcement on the AboutAmazon.com website.