eBay
eBay Sellers Don't Need Printer for Shipping Labels

eBay sellers no longer need a printer to purchase USPS postage through its shipping label program – though they will need a mobile phone. “Now you can use eBay Labels to get digital QR codes that allow you to print shipping labels at participating post offices or shipping retailers,” it announced on Friday.

Initially it works with USPS shipping labels, but eBay revealed it would also be coming out with a similar option for FedEx and UPS shipping labels.

The Postal Service made a similar announcement about its Click-N-Ship program that allows consumers to purchase shipping labels through its website, which we reported on Monday.

eBay told sellers they would be able to take advantage of eBay Label discounts and automatic tracking through its program even when using the QR codes.

See the full announcement on the eBay Seller Announcement board.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

