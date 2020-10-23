eBay Sellers Don’t Need Printer for Shipping Labels

eBay sellers no longer need a printer to purchase USPS postage through its shipping label program – though they will need a mobile phone. “Now you can use eBay Labels to get digital QR codes that allow you to print shipping labels at participating post offices or shipping retailers,” it announced on Friday.

Initially it works with USPS shipping labels, but eBay revealed it would also be coming out with a similar option for FedEx and UPS shipping labels.

The Postal Service made a similar announcement about its Click-N-Ship program that allows consumers to purchase shipping labels through its website, which we reported on Monday.

eBay told sellers they would be able to take advantage of eBay Label discounts and automatic tracking through its program even when using the QR codes.

See the full announcement on the eBay Seller Announcement board.