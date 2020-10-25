Shopping Resource RetailMeNot Adds Flash Offers

RetailMeNot, an aggregator of shopping deals, will hold “Cash Back Day” on Thursday, November 5 through Friday, November 6, doubling the event to 48 hours from its inaugural event last year.

RetailMeNot is also launching “flash offers” this year. The new feature offers limited-time, exclusive cash back offers for top brands that will be live for a short period of time during the event. “These offers won’t last long, so shoppers will have to act quick to snag these deals,” it wrote in the announcement.

American Eagle, Postmates and Express will participate in Cash Back Day this year joining previously announced brands including ALDO, Bass Pro Shops, Elemis, Expedia, GameStop, Keds, Macy’s, and Melissa & Doug. The full list of Cash Back Day participating retailers will be announced on November 5.

More information on Cash Back Day can be found on CashBackDay.com.