eBay Hits Sellers in the Pocketbook with Payout Delays

eBay Payments experienced a glitch yesterday, and today, eBay is showing no disbursements (payouts) for today, and sellers say they have received no communication from eBay about the issues.

Those who are on a daily payout schedule (5 days a week) fear it will get bumped again tomorrow.

“Who knows if we will actually get a payout tomorrow or if it will be “bumped” again,” a seller wrote on this thread the eBay discussion boards. “That would require eBay proactively communicating with us and giving us accurate information – I am not going to hold my breath on that one.”

Even worse, a seller on a weekly payout schedule said the display shows today that their next payout is scheduled for October 13 – meaning they will have to wait an extra week for access to their funds.

Cash flow issues couldn’t come at a worse time as sellers need access to funds to procure inventory for the holiday shopping season.

One seller wrote, “I’ve tried to ride this managed payments things out but it really killing my ability to reinvest and grow as we were when PayPal handled all transactions.”

The seller who reported the issue on the eBay boards also reported the problem on Ecommerce EKG.

On another thread reporting the payout problem, a seller said the last payment they received was on October 2nd. “No communication at all, had to find out the hard way!”

