eBay Glitches Run Rampant on Tuesday

After eBay experienced technical issues yesterday, including problems with its Payments portal, sellers are again reporting problems. In addition to the delay in payouts we reported this morning, sellers say they are having trouble accessing key areas of the backend that let them manage their listings and print shipping labels.

“eBay is barley working this morning,” a reader told EcommerceBytes. “I managed to get in and print a few labels but now can’t get to my sold listings at all. Keep getting the, “it’s us not you” message. Down Detector shows massive ramp up in issues.”

Down Detector shows a spike in reports beginning at about 8:30 this morning, but as one seller pointed out, eBay’s own System Status board shows no problems at all.

Reports of problems are coming in to Ecommerce EKG:

“SELLER HUB page will not load. Keep getting message – Oops we are sorry. Not your fault. I have labels to print!!!”

“Can’t pull up Orders page. It was spotty yesterday and now won’t open today. I get an error “Uh-oh. We ran into a problem, but we’re working on it. Please try later.””

Sellers can hit the “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” icon to indicate if they’re experiencing the problems already reported, or they can create a new report on Ecommerce EKG if they are experiencing other issues.

Sellers are also growing frustrated at the lack of communication from eBay about the problems they’re experiencing. In a thread on the eBay discussion board titled, “Day 2 of “It’s not you, it’s us”–WE KNOW!,” a seller wrote:

“Day 2 of it being nearly impossible to print shipping labels, etc., among other things. One would think when eBay wrecks their system they would send a message to update their sellers (aka their customers) of known issues, outages, etc., currently being worked, etc. Rather, there’s nothing and we’re left to wonder and/or call an almost non-existent customer service center. #ebay”

Update 10/6/2020: eBay posted the following announcement about today’s glitches, which you can find on the eBay Announcement Board.

Orders and Payments tabs in Seller Hub experiencing technical issues

10-06-2020 09:51:47 AM

Last Edited 10-06-2020 09:56:25 AM

We are aware of the technical issues occurring in Seller Hub within the Orders and Payments tabs.

The eBay team is actively engaged in resolving this issue with the greatest urgency. Please check back on this post, as we will update sellers here when the issue is resolved.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. As always, thank you for selling on eBay.