eBay Extends Seller Protection for Shipping Delays

eBay is extending seller protection for late deliveries caused by shipping-carrier delays through the end of September.

eBay executive Marni Levine revealed the policy update in a video. “You will not be held accountable for late shipments, late scans, and you will remain – whether it’s eTRS, TRP – you will not fall below standard for shipping defects,” Levine said.

Oddly, the announcement is unavailable on the Announcement board – the link redirects to the main eBay Announcement board.

Levine also referenced a problem that sellers had reported in August in which their listings were being changed to offer free shipping – a costly problem for sellers, as this seller described on August 19th on the eBay Technical Issues board, which received no reply.

Prime Time Treasure Hunter also published a video on YouTube describing the problem on August 27th.

Levine said listings had been defaulting to free shipping when sellers didn’t select it. “We don’t want to change things on your listings without telling you,” she said, but she didn’t elaborate on the cause of the problem, whether it was fixed, or whether eBay would compensate sellers.

She also discussed recent changes eBay was rolling out, including Item Specifics and the Great Price badge in search results.