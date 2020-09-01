Amazon Releases Small-Biz Stats at Seller Conference

During an online meeting of sellers on Tuesday, an Amazon executive revealed the company will spend $100 million this year to promote small businesses during Prime Day and through the holiday season.

That’s on top of the $18 billion it’s on track to invest this year to help small and medium-sized businesses to grow their sales. (We presume that number refers to global spending.)

Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer for Amazon, shared information with attendees at a “fireside chat” on the first day of Amazon Accelerate.

A spokesperson for the company called out some additional points Wilke made that were also included in a press release Amazon released today:

Amazon has launched more than 135 new tools and services since the beginning of the year to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) grow their sales.

Amazon pledges to provide 500,000 SMBs across the country with the guidance, education, and support needed to succeed at online sales over the next twelve months, with plans to onboard 100,000 SMBs as sellers in its stores.

Over 25,000 entrepreneurs and brand owners were set to attend the 3-day Amazon Accelerate meeting that kicked off September 1st.

You can find Tuesday’s press release, “Amazon Is on Track to Invest $18 Billion in 2020 to Help Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Grow Their Sales,” on the Amazon corporate newsroom.