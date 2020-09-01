Sponsored Link
Walmart Launches $98 Membership Program

Ina Steiner
Walmart
Walmart announced its long-anticipated membership program on Tuesday called Walmart+, which will become available on September 15th.

“Walmart+ uses the company’s unique assets to make life easier for busy families. Along with the power of its online presence, Walmart+ has the reach of more than 4,700 stores, including 2,700 stores that offer delivery as fast as same day.”

Among the benefits members will receive are unlimited free delivery from stores; fuel discounts; and the ability to scan and pay in-store using their mobile phones (Scan & Go).

The benefits are in addition to existing offerings such as Walmart’s free curbside pickup, NextDay delivery and two-day delivery. The retailer noted it would continue to offer delivery options with per-delivery transaction fees so customers can choose the service they prefer.

Interestingly, CNBC recently reported that Walmart is partnering with Instacart to offer same-day delivery starting in a few U.S. markets,

Walmart+ membership will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 15-day free trial period. Additional benefits are planned for the future “in a variety of services and offerings.”

You can find the full announcement on the Walmart corporate newsroom.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

