Walmart Launches $98 Membership Program

Walmart announced its long-anticipated membership program on Tuesday called Walmart+, which will become available on September 15th.

“Walmart+ uses the company’s unique assets to make life easier for busy families. Along with the power of its online presence, Walmart+ has the reach of more than 4,700 stores, including 2,700 stores that offer delivery as fast as same day.”

Among the benefits members will receive are unlimited free delivery from stores; fuel discounts; and the ability to scan and pay in-store using their mobile phones (Scan & Go).

The benefits are in addition to existing offerings such as Walmart’s free curbside pickup, NextDay delivery and two-day delivery. The retailer noted it would continue to offer delivery options with per-delivery transaction fees so customers can choose the service they prefer.

Interestingly, CNBC recently reported that Walmart is partnering with Instacart to offer same-day delivery starting in a few U.S. markets,

Walmart+ membership will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 15-day free trial period. Additional benefits are planned for the future “in a variety of services and offerings.”

You can find the full announcement on the Walmart corporate newsroom.