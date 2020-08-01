Amazon Gives Sellers Prime Day Pointers

Amazon is hosting a webinar for UK sellers who wish to learn more about Prime Day selling. In the session, Amazon will explain how sellers can use Prime Member Vouchers and Prime Exclusive Discounts. (It noted that the Prime Day submission window for Lightning Deals closed on July 31st.)

The webinar will take place on August 4th. In addition to providing an introduction to Prime Day, the webinar will provide information on the benefits, submission criteria, and deadlines for two Prime features:

“In this webinar, we re-introduce Prime Exclusive Vouchers and Prime Member Discounts, which both feature your amazing products during Prime Day. We are also joined by a special Guest Selling Partner who will share their Prime Day tips and experience with Vouchers!”

Amazon UK is also holding a webinar on August 5th, titled, “Optimize your account: gain great knowledge about your Delivery Performance Metrics”:

“In this webinar, we will show you the steps to follow to manage your account delivery performance and settings when using a 3rd party carrier. We will discuss topics of interest to our Selling Partners such as, which carriers are integrated with Amazon, how to achieve ‘Valid Tracking Rate’ with these carriers, in addition to talking about Delivery Performance metrics.”

Amazon offers webinars for US sellers, but it doesn’t advertise any upcoming webinars on the topic of Prime Day selling.