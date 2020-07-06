eBay to Expand New Local-Pickup Feature Internationally

eBay will expand its new local-pickup feature internationally, the company announced on Monday. This spring, it introduced QR codes in the eBay mobile app that serve as proof of delivery for Local Pickup orders for US users.

Some sellers who might otherwise be open to local pickups would rather ship items to customers, since shipping tracking numbers help protect against Item Not Received claims.

In its post this week, eBay wrote, “We updated the Local Pickup feature by securing the transaction with a formal tracking event. By using the code scan functionality, the transaction history is immediately updated with a “Picked Up” tracking event. This confirms that the exchange took place and formally closes the transaction.”

The new feature was launched in the US in the spring, and eBay said it would continue to roll out in the UK, Germany, Australia, Canada, France, Italy, and Spain this summer.

The new feature could come in handy for eBay as it’s reportedly close to selling off its classifieds business unit, which has a big presence in Europe.

Sellers reacted to news of the new feature on this April 28th EcommerceBytes Blog post.

You can find Monday’s full announcement on the eBayInc.com website.