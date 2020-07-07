Amazon announced Tuesday it will open a new fulfillment center in Little Rock, Arkansas, only a few hours away from Walmart’s hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas.
The news came the same day reports surfaced that Walmart is planning to launch an Amazon Prime-like subscription service, but presumably one that plays to its own strengths.
Marketplace Pulse’s Juozas Kaziukėnas says Walmart couldn’t succeed with a Prime-clone, but will lean on its superior grocery delivery.
Amazon plans to open its first fulfillment center in Arkansas in 2021. The 825,000 square-foot fulfillment center will be used for fulfilling small items, such as books, electronics and toys, and will feature Amazon robotics.
Amazon is also planning a new 85,000 square-foot delivery station, anticipated to launch in late 2020. The marketplace explains: “Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.”
You can find the full press release on the AboutAmazon.com website.
One thought on “Amazon to Open Fulfillment Center in Walmart Territory”
Funny they never mention the GIANT Facility that’s eating up an ENTIRE Farm in New York.
It’s ominous.