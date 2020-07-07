Amazon to Open Fulfillment Center in Walmart Territory

Amazon announced Tuesday it will open a new fulfillment center in Little Rock, Arkansas, only a few hours away from Walmart’s hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas.

The news came the same day reports surfaced that Walmart is planning to launch an Amazon Prime-like subscription service, but presumably one that plays to its own strengths.

Marketplace Pulse’s Juozas Kaziukėnas says Walmart couldn’t succeed with a Prime-clone, but will lean on its superior grocery delivery.

Walmart's grocery delivery is better than Amazon's. And they have a clear lead in the market. Now is the time to create massive lock-in that customers voluntary opt-in to. Win for Walmart, win for customers. — Juozas Kaziukėnas (@juokaz) July 7, 2020

Amazon plans to open its first fulfillment center in Arkansas in 2021. The 825,000 square-foot fulfillment center will be used for fulfilling small items, such as books, electronics and toys, and will feature Amazon robotics.

Amazon is also planning a new 85,000 square-foot delivery station, anticipated to launch in late 2020. The marketplace explains: “Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.”

