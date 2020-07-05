5 Weeks and $2 Million Get eBay Seller 4 Years

In a 5-week period, a single online seller defrauded hundreds of customers out of nearly $2 million using eBay and PayPal, according to allegations by the Department of Justice.

The government said the seller listed and sold gold bullion and gold coins, receiving payment through PayPal, but never sent the items.

When eBay customers inquired about the status of their purchase, the seller allegedly provided fraudulent shipping and tracking information to delay the discovery that he had not sent the coins.

The defendant will serve four years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $1,371,080.66 in restitution, according to the government press release found on Justice.gov.