Sellers Invited to Use eBay Artwork on Social Channels

eBay commissioned an illustrator to create a digital background sellers can use on social media channels to show they’re “up and running” on eBay.

You can view the illustration on eBay Seller Central social media page, where you can download the jpg files – one file is landscape-oriented, the other is portrait. “Fun, free, illustrated images to celebrate your #sellerlife on social media and video calls,” eBay stated on the page.

Sellers can also download GIFs to use on Instagram, Snap, Facebook posts and stories on a special page on Giphy.com.

eBay announced the availability of the digital artwork in a post on the eBay Selling discussion boards where it wrote, “Our sellers take pride in being able to be their own boss and live the life they want, and now they can let the world know their open on eBay by uploading the image to Facebook profiles, Zoom or Skype meetings, or even Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook stories.”

Illustrator Amy Martin created the artwork, which builds on the Up and Running marketing campaign eBay launched in May, “a program meant to show the world that hundreds of thousands of small businesses are always up and running eBay.”