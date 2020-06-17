eBay Has a Workaround for Checkout Issue

eBay blamed PayPal for issues with eBay Checkout and offered a workaround for buyers.

Since Monday, eBay’s System Status board has shown a warning that the eBay marketplace is experiencing technical issues. Two of the nine services eBay tracks on the page are showing “service disruptions”: Buy It Now and Checkout.

We had also noticed on Monday that Down Detector was displaying reports of a problem, though we didn’t see any reports of problems published on Twitter.

A seller asked about the problem during Wednesday’s eBay weekly chat session and asked when the technical issue would be fixed. An eBay moderator replied:

“We’ve identified an issue that has it’s origins on PayPal’s end and we are working with them to help get this resolved as soon as possible. I don’t have an estimated time for a fix to provide at the moment, but want to add that putting an item in your cart before going to checkout has been reported to be a workaround for now.”

During the session, another seller asked if eBay had any plans to offer additional free listings during June and asked if moderators could pass along the suggestion to do so if there were no plans.

An eBay moderator responded, “While we don’t have any additional information to provide here, you can keep an eye on your eBay messages, email, and our announcement board for potential updates.”