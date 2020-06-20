Sponsored Link
Volume Shippers Can Expect Higher International Rates

Ina Steiner
Stamps.com
Stamps.com warned that large international shippers who get discounted USPS shipping through a consolidator may see a significant rate increase starting July 1, 2020.

Customers who use Stamps.com for single package international shipping labels will not see a rate increase on July 1, and the company said most Stamps.com customers fall into this category.

However, it said the US is negotiating new agreements with many countries, “so other country shipping rates may change soon after July 1, 2020.”

Stamps.com provided some context, explaining the US had pressured the Universal Postal Union (UPU) over terminal dues – the fees that a national postal service is charged to have packages delivered in another country.

“Under the new UPU agreement, the USPS has increased its terminal dues to about 70% of the U.S. domestic rate, which experts believe will result in significantly increased postage rates from other countries, especially China where manufacturers were able to deliver a package from China to the U.S. cheaper than a domestic U.S. delivery.”

Since the USPS increased its terminal dues, other countries are reciprocating, thus the reason for changing rates.

The full announcement is on the Stamps.com blog.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

