Volume Shippers Can Expect Higher International Rates

Stamps.com warned that large international shippers who get discounted USPS shipping through a consolidator may see a significant rate increase starting July 1, 2020.

Customers who use Stamps.com for single package international shipping labels will not see a rate increase on July 1, and the company said most Stamps.com customers fall into this category.

However, it said the US is negotiating new agreements with many countries, “so other country shipping rates may change soon after July 1, 2020.”

Stamps.com provided some context, explaining the US had pressured the Universal Postal Union (UPU) over terminal dues – the fees that a national postal service is charged to have packages delivered in another country.

“Under the new UPU agreement, the USPS has increased its terminal dues to about 70% of the U.S. domestic rate, which experts believe will result in significantly increased postage rates from other countries, especially China where manufacturers were able to deliver a package from China to the U.S. cheaper than a domestic U.S. delivery.”

Since the USPS increased its terminal dues, other countries are reciprocating, thus the reason for changing rates.

The full announcement is on the Stamps.com blog.